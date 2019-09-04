Featured News

American Airlines shares close lower on Thursday, flights to 15 US airports to be suspended as airline aid debate continues

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced on Thursday that it intended to cancel flights to 15 airports across the United States in October amid weak demand for air travel. Starting on October 7th, the air carrier...

August 21, 2020 11:31 am in Stock News
Stocks and Crypto by TradingView

Daily Live Analyses

Latest Stock News

More Stock News »

Latest Currency News

More Currency News »

Latest Commodities News

More Commodities News »

Academy

Technical Analysis

Pivot Points

Pivot Points This lesson will cover the following What is Pivot Point Technique How to calculate... Read more »

Introduction to Forex Trading

Supply and Demand in Trading

Supply and Demand in Trading This lesson will cover the following What is supply and what... Read more »

Money Management

Trailing Stops in Forex

Trailing stops in Forex You will learn about the following concepts What do we mean by... Read more »

Introduction to Forex Trading

Major Players in Forex and Styles of Trading

What is leverage? What is a Margin?

Trading Sessions

Visit the complete guide

Fundamental Analysis

Monetary Aggregates

Housing Market

Economic Sentiment

Visit the complete guide

Technical Analysis

Simple Moving Average

Parabolic SAR

Bollinger Bands

Visit the complete guide
Forex Academy
Forex Trading Strategies
Price Action Trading
Technical Forex Trading Indicators
Day Trading
MetaTrader 4 Guide
Social Trading
Binary Options Academy
Bitcoin Guide
Currency Pairs Trading
Technical Analysis
Fundamental Analysis