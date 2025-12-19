Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Conagra Absorbs $968 Million Charge While Holding Firm on Annual Outlook

Conagra Absorbs $968 Million Charge While Holding Firm on Annual Outlook

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Despite a soft quarter, Conagra maintained its full-year sales and earnings guidance.
  • However, the company reported a $663.6 million quarterly net loss. This loss stemmed from a $968 million non-cash impairment charge tied to a prolonged share price decline.
  • Meanwhile, quarterly volumes dropped 3% and net sales fell 6.8% to $2.98 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached 45 cents.

Outlook Steady Despite Soft Quarter

Conagra Brands on Friday left its full-year sales and profit targets unchanged after a subdued second quarter. The Slim Jim maker is navigating choppy demand for its packaged food portfolio amid strained consumer budgets and strong competition.

Additionally, the company, which also owns Hunt’s ketchup, reaffirmed that annual net sales should range between a 1% decline and a 1% increase. It also reiterated its forecast for annual adjusted earnings per share between $1.70 and $1.85.

Impairment Charge Drives Net Loss

Conagra swung to a net loss in Q2 after taking a $968 million non-cash impairment charge. The charge relates to a sustained drop in its share price. The company has lost nearly 40% of its market value over the past two years while managing supply chain disruptions, high ingredient costs, and subdued demand as cost-conscious consumers trade down to cheaper options.

For the quarter, Conagra posted a net loss of $663.6 million, compared with net income of $284.5 million a year earlier.

Operational Performance and Demand Trends

Quarterly volumes fell 3%, reversing a 0.4% gain from a year earlier. Net sales dropped 6.8% to $2.98 billion, in line with market expectations.

On an adjusted basis, Conagra delivered earnings per share of 45 cents, beating estimates by 1 cent.

MetricCurrent QuarterYear-Ago Quarter
Volume change-3%+0.4%
Net sales$2.98 billionNot specified
Net income (loss)-$663.6 million$284.5 million
Adjusted EPS$0.45Not specified
Impairment charge$968 million (non-cash)Not specified

Sector Backdrop and Investor Sentiment

Conagra continues to face shifting consumer behavior, including a move toward healthier choices. The trend is amplified by the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative and broader use of GLP-1 and other weight-loss drugs. Consequently, packaged food demand faces additional pressure.

Meanwhile, peers General Mills and Campbell’s have kept their annual forecasts unchanged amid economic uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi described Conagra’s valuation as appealing given subdued sentiment across the packaged food sector. “We believe shares will be tied to evidence of a sustained volume recovery.”

Tariffs and Cost Pressures

Conagra reiterated that tariffs could increase its cost of goods sold by roughly 3% annually, particularly for aluminum used in canned products. To manage this pressure, the company plans to adjust sourcing strategies and implement pricing actions where appropriate.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • US New Home Sales rose in May, beating expectationsUS New Home Sales rose in May, beating expectations New Home Sales in the United States registered their highest level in May for the past five years, giving indications that housing industry would be one of the driving forces of the economy. Sales climbed by 2.1% in May, reaching the annual […]
  • AMD shares close lower on Tuesday, company prices $1 billion senior notes offeringAMD shares close lower on Tuesday, company prices $1 billion senior notes offering Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Tuesday that it had priced an underwritten public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.The offering, which is expected to close on June 9th, includes $500 million […]
  • Nissan to produce a self-driving car by 2020Nissan to produce a self-driving car by 2020 Nissan has took the challenge to launch a car that can drive itself by 2020, provoking a host of car-making rivals and industry newcomers such as Google. The commitment thrusts the Japanese car-maker to the front of a congested race to bring […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: WTI and Brent futures steady after US inventories reportCrude oil trading outlook: WTI and Brent futures steady after US inventories report WTI and Brent futures were steady and heading for daily gains during midday trade in Europe today, as the US weekly oil report failed to impact prices too much. Crude oil and gasoline stocks saw moderate draws last week, while distillates […]
  • EUR/MXN settles above 7-week low, posts weekly lossEUR/MXN settles above 7-week low, posts weekly loss The EUR/MXN currency pair settled above recent low of 21.6176, its weakest level since March 26th, in the wake of the Mexican central bank’s policy decision and the latest GDP growth data out of the Euro Area.Banco de México lowered its […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1291-1.1387. The pair closed at 1.1303, retreating 0.48% on a daily basis, or the most since April 13th. The daily high has been an exact test of the high from April 19th. EUR/USD has […]