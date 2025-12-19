Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » UBS Sees Franc Losing Ground to Euro and Dollar by 2026

UBS Sees Franc Losing Ground to Euro and Dollar by 2026

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • UBS forecasts EUR/CHF will rise to 0.94 into 2026, with USD/CHF stabilizing near 0.78.
  • The bank highlights the ECB’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged as a central driver of its currency outlook.
  • UBS anticipates regional macroeconomic factors will play a larger role in 2026 as global uncertainty eases.

UBS Currency Targets for 2026

UBS expects the Swiss franc to weaken modestly against both the euro and the U.S. dollar into 2026. The bank projects the EUR/CHF exchange rate will move up to 0.94, while USD/CHF is expected to hold around 0.78.

Currency PairUBS Projection into 2026
EUR/CHF0.94
USD/CHF0.78

Impact of ECB and SNB Policy Stances

According to UBS, the European Central Bank’s recent decision to keep interest rates on hold for an extended period is a crucial pillar of its view on the Swiss franc. The bank describes this stance as “music to the Swiss National Bank’s ears,” referencing the SNB’s recent emphasis on the importance of interest rate differentials during its latest press conference.

The ECB’s slight upgrade to its Eurozone growth outlook is seen by UBS as reinforcing expectations that the interest rate gap between the Eurozone and Switzerland will remain wide. The bank notes that such differentials typically play a significant role in shaping movements between the Swiss franc and the euro.

Geopolitical Risks and Safe-Haven Dynamics

UBS also flags geopolitical developments as a factor in its Swiss franc outlook. The bank points to ongoing conversations surrounding a potential Ukraine-Russia peace agreement as a possible downside risk for the franc, which has historically tended to strengthen when global uncertainty is elevated.

Shift Toward Regional Drivers in 2026

Looking ahead, UBS anticipates a transition in the drivers of currency markets. After a period that it characterizes as being dominated by global financial conditions, the bank expects regional macroeconomic dynamics to reclaim greater importance in 2026 as worldwide uncertainty gradually recedes.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Stock Indices: Dow Jones on fresh 2-month highs as sentiment improvesStock Indices: Dow Jones on fresh 2-month highs as sentiment improves On Monday Dow Jones Industrial Average traded within the range of 16,940.61-17,098.84. The benchmark closed at 17,072.82, edging up 0.39% (66.05 points) on a daily basis. It has been the 13th gain in the past 25 trading days and also a fifth […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NOK daily forecastForex Market: EUR/NOK daily forecast During Friday’s trading session EUR/NOK traded within the range of 8.2256-8.2687 and closed at 8.2385.At 08:42 GMT today EUR/NOK was up 0.11% for the day to trade at 8.2476. The pair touched a daily high at 8.2508 at 08:30 […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3254-1.3402. The pair closed at 1.3357, rising 0.73% on a daily basis. It has been the 27th gain in the past 51 trading days, a second consecutive one and also the steepest one since March […]
  • Heineken share price up, boosts dividend on strong profit growthHeineken share price up, boosts dividend on strong profit growth Heineken NV projected slower sales and earnings growth for this year, after strong demand for its high-margin products boosted results in 2014, prompting the company to lift its dividend.The worlds third-largest brewer said sales and […]
  • Viacom share price up, profit beats expectations on blockbustersViacom share price up, profit beats expectations on blockbusters Viacom Inc. reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended September, boosted by the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies.Viacom, owner of the Paramount movie studio and cable network MTV […]
  • Commodity Market: WTI Crude Oil drops over 4% as the US weighs huge reserves releaseCommodity Market: WTI Crude Oil drops over 4% as the US weighs huge reserves release Futures on US West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil retreated more than 4% on Thursday, as the United States is weighing the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over a few months to curb skyrocketing oil […]