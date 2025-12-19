Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern Seek Regulatory Green Light for $85 Billion Rail Tie-Up

Key Moments

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern filed a formal application with U.S. transportation regulators to review their proposed $85 billion merger.

The Surface Transportation Board review is expected to take about 12 to 18 months, with the companies aiming to close the deal in early 2027.

Shareholders approved the transaction in November, but the deal faces criticism from unions, lawmakers, and competing railroads.

Regulatory Filing for Landmark Rail Combination

Dec 19 (Reuters) – Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern on Friday submitted an application to the U.S. transportation regulator for evaluation of their proposed $85 billion merger, a transaction that would form the country’s first coast-to-coast freight railroad.

The filing moves the deal into the formal review phase with the Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency responsible for overseeing rail mergers and competition in the sector.

Timeline and Regulatory Process

The merger, first announced in July, is expected to undergo rigorous examination by the Surface Transportation Board. According to the companies, the review could extend for approximately 12 to 18 months.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are targeting an early-2027 completion date for the merger, contingent on receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

Surface Transportation Board Track Record

The Surface Transportation Board, established in 1996, seldom blocks rail mergers outright. However, in 2021 the board rejected Canadian National’s proposal to place Kansas City Southern into a temporary “voting trust” structure that would have enabled Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive the transaction consideration before full regulatory clearance.

Deal Rationale and Opposition

The proposed combination is designed to accelerate freight movement by reducing handoffs between networks and minimizing delays, according to the companies. That vision of a streamlined coast-to-coast operation has drawn pushback since the deal was announced.

Unions, lawmakers, and competing railroads have criticized the merger, raising concerns as the regulatory review moves forward.

Shareholder Approval and Key Deal Metrics

Both companies secured shareholder approval for the merger in November, clearing a major corporate hurdle ahead of the regulatory process.