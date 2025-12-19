Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

XRPL Node Upgrades Trigger Caution for XRP Users as Coinbase Updates Systems

Key Moments

  • First, XRP Ledger validators faced a Dec. 18 deadline to upgrade to rippled version 2.6.2 as the network activated the “fix Directory Limit” amendment.
  • Meanwhile, XRPL validator Vet warned that roughly 45% of XRP nodes risk amendment-blocking because they still run outdated software.
  • At the same time, Coinbase reported degraded XRP deposit and withdrawal performance as the new amendment took effect during a broader system update.

Amendment-Blocking Puts Spotlight on XRP Ledger Upgrades

Currently, XRP users who interact with exchanges face potential service disruptions. The XRP Ledger 2.6.2 upgrade has pushed a significant share of nodes into an amendment-blocked state.

In a tweet, XRPL dunl validator Vet warned that exchange-related XRP issues usually occur when platforms fail to upgrade their XRP Ledger nodes to version 2.6.2 or later.

Notably, the Dec. 18 deadline required all XRP Ledger validators to move to rippled version 2.6.2. The network activated the “fix Directory Limit” amendment on the same day.

As of early yesterday, Vet told the XRP community that 45% of XRP nodes still ran older software and could become amendment-blocked.

How Amendment-Blocking Affects XRP Network Participants

In practice, amendment-blocking acts as a security mechanism that protects XRP Ledger data integrity. When the network enables an amendment, servers running older rippled versions can no longer follow updated network rules.

Instead of risking incorrect ledger interpretation, the network places these outdated servers into an amendment-blocked state. In this condition, they cannot:

  • Verify whether a ledger is valid
  • Submit or process transactions
  • Participate in the consensus process
  • Vote on future amendments

Coinbase XRP Performance Issues Tied to Amendment Timing

Separately, Vet highlighted in another tweet that major crypto exchange Coinbase had reported degraded performance when processing XRP Ledger deposits and withdrawals.

According to Vet, Coinbase’s performance issues closely matched the timing of the fix amendment activation. That update blocked lower-version nodes across the network.

Against this backdrop, Vet urged XRPL users and operators to keep their servers up to date. Without timely upgrades, nodes cannot interpret new ledger data and effectively lose access to the network.

XRPL and Coinbase: Recent Technical Developments

Beyond node upgrades, the XRP ecosystem reached another milestone. Developers published the first formal specification of the XRPL Payment Engine.

Meanwhile, Coinbase announced a system update on Dec. 17. The exchange enhanced its platform with stocks, prediction markets, and millions of Solana-based DEX assets, all of which now operate inside the Coinbase app.

Additionally, Coinbase unveiled Coinbase Tokenize, an end-to-end platform that allows institutions to bring assets on-chain. Looking ahead, the exchange plans to launch equity perpetuals for non-U.S. traders by early next year to support 24/7 global equity access.

Summary of Key Technical and Platform Changes

AreaChange / EventDetails
XRP Ledgerrippled 2.6.2 upgrade deadlineValidators upgraded by Dec. 18 as the network activated the “fix Directory Limit” amendment.
XRP NodesAmendment-blocking riskVet warned that 45% of nodes risk amendment-blocking because they still run older software.
CoinbaseDegraded XRP processingCoinbase reported degraded XRP deposit and withdrawal performance during the amendment rollout.
Coinbase PlatformSystem update on Dec. 17The exchange added stocks, prediction markets, and millions of Solana ecosystem DEX assets.
Institutional ServicesCoinbase TokenizeCoinbase launched an end-to-end platform that helps institutions bring assets on-chain.
DerivativesPlanned equity perpetualsCoinbase plans to launch equity perpetuals for non-U.S. traders by early next year.
