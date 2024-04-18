Qualcomm announces quarterly dividend of $0.85

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on June 20th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 30th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) closed 2.53% ($4.26) lower at $164.32 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they extended the losses from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $183.381 billion.

The shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) went up 31.55% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 13.61% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 15 out of 25 surveyed investment analysts had rated Qualcomm Incorporated’s stock as “Buy”, while 9 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $164.55, which translates into a 0.14% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $200.00.