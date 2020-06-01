RIO and BHP lead the charge in the ASX top 20

Rio Tinto Ltd(RIO) extended its flight from last Friday’s session and burst through 94.48 resistance level at the beginning of trades. It has cruised through to another critical point with massive volume at 96.95 at the time of writing. It may have accomplished its daily target up by 4%. The next level to watch is around 98.55 and 99.64. Share prices might retrace to 96.00 before it progresses to the upside.

BHP Billiton Ltd(BHP) had a slow start in today’s session, with its opening trades below Friday’s session but picked up momentum after breaching 45.20. It has crossed another critical point at 35.48 at the time of writing and could be heading towards its next target at 35.90. The critical support level is at 35.48, 35.20, 34.80.