TotalEnergies resumes production at Tyra offshore hub

TotalEnergies (Paris: TTE) said on Friday that it had resumed production from the Tyra hub in the Danish North Sea, after it had completed a major redevelopment project of the site.

The Tyra hub is expected to produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day, which would once again make Denmark self-sufficient and a net exporter of natural gas.

The company operates the Tyra field on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium – a partnership between TotalEnergies, BlueNord and Nordsøfonden.

”We are pleased to restart the Tyra hub, one of the most technologically advanced offshore gas installations in the world. The success of this major redevelopment project owes a lot to the commitment of our teams, our partners and our contractors. The new Tyra leverages state-of-the-art digital solutions and technological innovations to produce more efficiently and with 30% lower greenhouse gas emissions than the former facilities,” Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, said in a press release.

”Importantly, the resumption of gas production from Tyra improves Europe’s security of supply.”

Stock Performance

The shares of TotalEnergies (TTE) closed 0.11% (EUR 0.07) lower at EUR 62.85 in Paris on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at EUR 146.228 billion.

The shares of TotalEnergies (TTE) have risen 2.03% so far this year, following another 5.03% gain in 2023.