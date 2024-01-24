Low-emissions power generation to meet demand growth

The International Energy Agency said in a report on Wednesday that power generated from low-emissions sources – wind, solar and nuclear, would be sufficient in order to meet growth in global demand over the upcoming three years.

The IEA said that electricity generation from low-emissions sources would account for nearly 50 percent of global power by 2026, compared with less than 40 percent last year.

Meanwhile, renewables are expected to account for over one third of total electricity generation, while overtaking coal by early 2025.

Nuclear power generation is also expected to register a new record high worldwide, the report said. France’s output is to continue recovering from the lows seen in 2022, several Japanese plants are to come back online and new facilities are to start operating across China, India, Europe and Korea.

Demand for electricity is projected to increase at an average rate of 3.4% from 2024 through 2026. Nearly 85% of demand growth is expected to be generated by China, India and southeast Asia.

Worldwide emissions are forecast to drop 2.4% this year and at smaller rates in 2025 and 2026.