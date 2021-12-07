Renault revises down job cut forecast for 2022-2024

Renault SA (RENA) announced yesterday that it had revised down its forecast for engineering and support jobs cuts in France for the period 2022-2024 to 1,700 from 2,000, as previously expected.

Those reductions came on top of the 4,600 positions the French auto maker announced last year would be cut as part of a cost-cutting effort.

“Given the increase of the number of people departing the company on a voluntary basis … there has been a readjustment of the 2022-2024 plan’s targets”, a spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The person also said that Renault’s 2022-2024 plan still envisaged the hiring of 2,500 new employees in different roles.

As of 10:00 GMT on Tuesday the shares of Renault SA were advancing 2.07% (EUR 0.61) on the day, while extending a gain from the previous trading session, to trade at EUR 30.05 on the Paris Stock Exchange.