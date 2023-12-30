Cleantek announces new debt financing arrangement

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

December 30, 2023 12:31 pm

Cleantek Industries Inc said this week it had entered into a new long-term debt financing facilities arrangement.

The new long-term facilities include a $7,200,000 term loan with Business Development Bank of Canada and an operating line of up to $2,500,000 with HSBC Canada.

The term loan will need to be repaid over a period of 72 months and includes an initial 6-month interest-only period.

The new facilities replace Cleantek Industries’ existing short-term credit facility arrangement and provide the company with a long-term partnership and considerably reduced monthly principal and interest payments.

“The completion of this long-term financing marks a significant achievement for the company,” Matt Gowanlock, Chief Executive Officer of Cleantek Industries, said in a press release.

“The fixed term and improved financial flexibility will allow the company to fund additional growth initiatives and improve our working capital position through 2024. This is a significant milestone for our team and a real catalyst for future growth. We would like to thank our new lenders the Business Development Bank of Canada and HSBC Canada for their support and we look forward to a lasting partnership,” the CEO added.

