Ericsson issues EUR 500 mln, 4.5-year green bond

Ericsson said on Thursday that it had successfully placed a green bond of EUR 500 million with a maturity of 4.5 years.

The placement was conducted under Ericsson’s Euro Medium Term Note Program.

The transaction extends Ericsson’s footprint in the Eurobond market, while the proceeds will be exclusively allocated to investments in energy efficiency, the company said.

Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and SEB were joint bookrunners.

“The successful placement of this green bond confirms the market confidence in Ericsson’s long-term competitiveness and in our strong sustainability ambitions. Issuing the bond is a direct consequence of our work to fully integrate sustainability into our finance operations, including last year’s launch of our Green Financing Framework. The proceeds raised will support R&D investments in enhanced energy performance in both existing and future solutions. This will strengthen operators’ competitiveness and enable further societal climate action through solutions made possible by mobile connectivity,” Carl Mellander, Ericsson’s Chief Financial Officer, said in a press release.