Calian to buy Decisive Group for CAD 74.7 million

Calian Group Ltd, a diverse solutions company that offers innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cyber security products and services, said on Thursday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Ottawa-headquartered Decisive Group Inc.

The deal is valued at CAD 74.7 million.

Decisive Group has a dominant presence in the IT infrastructure and cyber security services business in the Ontario region. The company designs, builds and maintains enterprise IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud.

Established as a professional services company in Canada’s National Capital Region in 2001, Decisive Technologies started to offer data center solutions in 2010. Its offerings were further expanded in 2013 with the addition of BriteSky Technologies.

“The addition of Decisive complements and rounds out our current IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) portfolio in North America. Their addition means we now have a strong base of managed services, enterprise infrastructure and on-demand resources in both Canada and the United States. Our footprint in Ottawa, Toronto, Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis and Tampa will allow us to serve a broad set of customers in both the commercial and government markets as we continue our journey to establish Calian as a North American leader in IT,” Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Calian Group, said in a press release.

“The Decisive team is excited to join Calian,” Mitchell Carkner, Decisive Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Voted one of Ottawa’s Best Places to Work, we—like Calian—hold many of the same values. We are hyper-focused on modernizing and protecting our customers infrastructure and can’t wait to do that as part of the Calian team,” Carkner added.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.