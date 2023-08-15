Rogers Corporation said on Monday that it had appointed Griffin Gappert as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Gappert will head Rogers’ global Research and Development organization and partner with business unit leaders in order to drive innovation and commercialization of next-gen material solutions, the company said.

Gappert, who holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, joins Rogers from Henkel where he assumed the role of Global Head of Innovation for Henkel’s Adhesives Automotive OEM business.

Before joining Henkel, Griffin Gappert was in leadership roles at Ashland Inc, Dow Chemical Company and The Rohm and Haas Company.

“We are excited for Griffin to join Rogers in this important role,” Colin Gouveia, Rogers’ President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“Griffin brings extensive R&D leadership experience from large multinational companies and deep expertise in advanced electronic and elastomeric materials. His broad experience and skillset make him a natural fit for the CTO role at Rogers,” the CEO added.

“Rogers has a long history of driving innovation and helping customers solve their most complex challenges. I look forward to leveraging my experience leading global teams to commercialize innovative products to help drive Rogers’ growth,” Griffin Gappert said.