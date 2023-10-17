WeWork names David Tolley as Chief Executive Officer

WeWork Inc said on Monday that it had appointed David Tolley as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tolley has been a member of the company’s board of directors since February 2023 and has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since May.

“WeWork’s ability to define and lead an evolving world of work is a direct result of the tenacity and hard work of our employees who have built an exceptional product, member experience, and brand. As companies continue to rethink their office strategies, and demand for flexible office space continues to grow, WeWork offers a unique suite of solutions that empower entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes to collaborate together, evolve and thrive,” David Tolley said in a press release.

“Over the past few months we have taken decisive and focused actions to improve our business. The steps we are taking now to achieve our goals not only help us achieve profitability and sustain growth, but will position us to serve our members better for the long term. I emphatically believe we’re on the right path, already gaining momentum and seeing promising results from our efforts. I am honored to be leading our world-class team at this important moment for WeWork,” Tolley added.

Most recently, Tolley assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at Intelsat S.A. – between 2019 and 2022.

Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at OneWeb and was also a private equity partner at Blackstone from 2000 to 2011.

Before that, he was Vice President in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley.