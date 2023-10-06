UAE launches 103.5 MW wind project prior to COP 28 summit

The United Arab Emirates announced the launch of its first commercial-sized wind project as part of a renewables push prior to hosting the COP 28 climate summit in November.

With a capacity of 103.5 megawatt, the project, which is managed by renewable energy company Masdar, is expected to power over 23,000 households per year.

Masdar, which is working with PowerChina and GoldWind International, said the project’s turbines were able to exploit low wind speeds at scale due to advances in materials science and aerodynamics.

“This project … will help displace around 120,000 tons of CO2 – carbon footprint – annually,” Mohammad Abdelqader El-Ramahi, Masdar’s chief green hydrogen officer, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“And that would be the equivalent of removing around 26,000 cars from the roads.”

In 2022, Masdar became part owned by several Abu Dhabi state-controlled organizations – utility TAQA that holds a 43% stake, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala that owns 33% of the company and state oil giant ADNOC that holds the remaining 24%.