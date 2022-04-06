The compensation package for David Baszucki, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of gaming platform Roblox Corp (RBLX), stood at $232.8 million in 2021, compared with $6.8 million a year ago.

According to a Roblox regulatory filing, a major part of the pay package was comprised of a long-term performance award estimated at $232.2 million.

The CEO, who will not receive any other direct compensation through 2027, will get the award in separate transactions over the years only if the company’s shares achieve particular milestones.

Roblox Corp, whose market debut was on March 10th 2021, reported an 83% surge in revenue and a $0.25 per share loss in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Roblox shares closed lower for the fifth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Tuesday. The stock went down 1.98% ($0.99) to close at $49.03, after touching an intraday low at $47.60 and an intraday high at $50.67 respectively.

Shares of Roblox Corp have retreated 52.47% so far in 2022, following a 39.59% gain in 2021.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 9 out of 13 surveyed investment analysts had rated Roblox Corp’s stock as “Buy”, while 3 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $69.38.