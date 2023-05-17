Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Shell to employ SparkCognition's AI technology in sea oil exploration

May 17, 2023 10:41 am

Shell Plc said on Wednesday that it would take advantage of AI technology provided by big-data analytics company SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production.

The AI algorithms by SparkCognition will process and analyze huge amounts of seismic data in the search for undiscovered oil reservoirs, the companies said.

The objective is to bolster operational efficiency and speed, increase production and heighten the probability of success in exploration.

This new process can reduce the time of explorations to less than 9 days from 9 months, Shell and SparkCognition said.

The technology will generate subsurface images by using fewer seismic data scans than normal, which could help with deep sea preservation.

“We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to reinvent our exploration ways of working,” Gabriel Guerra, Shell’s vice president of innovation and performance, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

