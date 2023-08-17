Canadian Solar to provide energy storage solutions to Arizona project

Canadian Solar Inc said on Thursday that e-STORAGE, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co Ltd, would provide 1,200 MWh (1,519 MWh DC nominal) of energy storage solutions to Recurrent Energy’s Papago Storage project in Arizona.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar, Recurrent Energy will begin constructing Papago Storage in Q3 of 2024.

Papago Storage will take advantage of e-STORAGE’s SolBank, a proprietary battery energy storage solution manufactured for utility-scale applications.

Once completed, Papago Storage will become the largest standalone energy storage project in Arizona.

e-STORAGE will also provide operations and maintenance services as well as comprehensive performance guarantees under a 20-year service agreement to the project, Canadian Solar said.

At present, e-STORAGE operates two fully automated manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 10 GWh.

“We are excited to provide battery storage solutions to one of the most significant energy storage projects globally. The SolBank, our proprietary battery storage product, offers best-in-market product safety and cost competitiveness, and this agreement demonstrates our ability to provide battery energy storage solutions at scale and on a timeline that our customers require. Working with our partners at Recurrent Energy, we are pleased to expand into a new and growing market for energy storage and provide the much-needed flexible energy capacity to support a greener future for all,” Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar’s CSI Solar Co Ltd, said in a press release.