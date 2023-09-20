Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Commodities News   »   Gas supply disruptions can trigger price spikes | Equinor

Gas supply disruptions can trigger price spikes | Equinor

September 20, 2023 9:43 am

Any disruption in gas supply can potentially cause price spikes as the market is “still very tight”, Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor’s head of marketing, midstream and processing, said during an energy conference in Oslo.

She cited the strikes at Chevron’s liquefied natural gas sites in Australia as an example. As a result, gas prices in Europe surged nearly 30%, despite that the disruption was “small” if measured by quantity.

“It goes to show that the market is still very nervous and small supply disruptions can really cause price spikes,” she noted.

The shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR) were last losing 1.12% (NOK 4.00) to trade at NOK 352.75 in Oslo on Wednesday, while reversing a gain from the prior market session.

The total market cap of Europe’s largest gas supplier now stands at NOK 1.047 trillion.

The shares of Equinor ASA have edged up 0.27% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News