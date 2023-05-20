Merrill, the investment and wealth management arm of Bank of America Corp, on Friday announced changes in leadership across divisions.

Greg McGauley, who joined Merrill almost three decades ago, has been appointed as the head of private wealth management internationally.

At Merrill, McGauley has been in a number of senior roles, including head of private wealth services.

Meanwhile, Lydia DiClemente, who has over 20 years of experience in wealth management, has been appointed as head of Merrill Banking Enablement and Merrill Financial Solution Advisors.

Additionally, Erik Vatter has been named as head of advisor development, Brian Ludwick as head of Pacific coast division and Ken Correa will assume an expanded role as head of business and client development.

Merrill provides its clientele with investment management services, including wealth planning, insurance, retirement and savings planning.