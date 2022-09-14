Volcon names Katie Hale as its next Chief Marketing Officer

Volcon Inc (VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Katie Hale as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to this appointment, Hale was head of outdoor sports marketing for Atlanta-based consulting company The Virtus Solution.

Before that, she led marketing teams for iconic outdoor brands such as Remington Outdoor Company and Mustad Fishing for almost a decade, with experience in several consumer segments including sporting goods, hunting and fishing products, apparel and outdoor equipment.

“I’m very excited to have Katie on the team. Her experience and background in digital and social media marketing, as well as her proven ability to grow brand awareness through those channels is exactly what Volcon needs,” Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon, said in a press release.

“Katie understands the passion customers have for a brand, as well as how to authentically communicate the passion a brand has for its products and services. I’m really looking forward to seeing how Katie and her team executes our marketing strategy over the months to come,” the CEO added.

“Volcon is becoming one of the most recognized brands in the off-road powersports industry, and I look forward to working towards building a brand that one day could become the de facto EV leader in the space. We have an adept leadership and marketing team in place that we’re looking to grow and mold into something phenomenal, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the team in executing on that mission,” Katie Hale said.