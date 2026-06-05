NZ Dollar Weakens as Tariff Risks Support US Dollar

Key Moments

NZD/USD traded near 0.5850 during Asian hours on Friday after giving back modest gains from the previous session.

Meanwhile, New Zealand faces a potential 12.5% US tariff due to concerns over forced labor enforcement.

Markets currently see an 80% chance of an RBNZ rate hike in July and expect around 75 basis points of tightening this year.

NZD Under Pressure as Tariff Risks Emerge

NZD/USD weakened during Asian trading on Friday and hovered near 0.5850. The pair erased part of Thursday’s gains as concerns over possible US trade penalties weighed on the New Zealand Dollar.

The Office of the US Trade Representative identified 54 economies, including New Zealand, for failing to adequately restrict goods linked to forced labor. As a result, New Zealand could face a 12.5% US tariff. Consequently, investors worried about potential pressure on exports, which weighed on the Kiwi.

RBNZ Expectations Help Limit Losses

However, expectations for tighter monetary policy helped cushion the New Zealand Dollar. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) recently adopted a hawkish tone, and markets now price in an 80% chance of a rate hike in July.

In addition, traders expect roughly 75 basis points of policy tightening over the next year. That would equal three quarter-point rate increases. Therefore, rate expectations helped limit NZD losses despite rising trade concerns.

US Dollar Finds Support from Geopolitics and Data

The US Dollar remained firm as investors monitored developments in the Middle East. Tensions stayed elevated after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz falls within Iranian and Omani territorial waters. He also warned that US bases in the region could become targets for retaliation.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump struck a more optimistic tone. He said Iran was moving closer to a peace framework and suggested progress could come over the weekend. However, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue military operations in Lebanon despite a ceasefire. As a result, uncertainty remained high.

Meanwhile, stronger US labor data also supported the Greenback. Better-than-expected ADP private payrolls and JOLTS job openings pointed to a resilient labor market. Therefore, investors continued to back the US Dollar.

Markets Await Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Attention now turns to the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Investors hope the data will provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Economists expect the US economy to have added 85,000 jobs in May. They also forecast the unemployment rate to remain at 4.3%.

If the report beats expectations, markets could strengthen bets that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. Currently, traders see nearly a 42% chance of a December rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Event / Metric Current Market View NZ tariff risk Potential 12.5% US tariff tied to forced labor concerns RBNZ policy outlook 80% chance of July hike; about 75 bps of tightening this year US NFP forecast 85,000 jobs added; unemployment rate at 4.3% Fed December hike odds Nearly 42% according to CME FedWatch

What Drives the New Zealand Dollar?

The New Zealand Dollar, or Kiwi, is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value depends on economic conditions in New Zealand and decisions by the RBNZ.

In addition, developments in China play a major role because China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Weaker Chinese demand can reduce demand for New Zealand exports and pressure the NZD.

Dairy prices also matter. Dairy products are New Zealand’s largest export. Therefore, higher dairy prices often support export earnings, economic growth, and the Kiwi.

How RBNZ Policy Influences the Kiwi

The RBNZ aims to keep inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term. It also targets the midpoint of 2%.

When inflation rises too quickly, the central bank usually raises interest rates. Higher rates can boost bond yields and attract foreign investment. As a result, the New Zealand Dollar often strengthens.

Conversely, lower interest rates tend to weaken the currency. The interest-rate gap between New Zealand and the United States remains a key driver of NZD/USD.

Economic Data and Risk Sentiment

Economic reports such as GDP growth, employment figures, and business confidence help investors assess the health of the New Zealand economy. Strong data can attract capital inflows and encourage tighter RBNZ policy.

Finally, global risk sentiment has a major impact on the Kiwi. The currency often performs well when investors feel confident about growth and seek higher-yielding assets. However, during periods of uncertainty, investors usually move toward safe-haven assets. Consequently, the NZD tends to underperform.