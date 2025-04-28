Key Moments:

The European soft drinks sector is a significant economic force, responsible for over 1.8 million jobs and the generation of €242 billion in value throughout its supply network.

UNESDA President Andrew McMillin emphasizes innovation and regulatory reform as crucial to ensuring industry competitiveness.

Since 2000, the sector has achieved a 33.9% overall reduction in sugar content through voluntary initiatives.

Championing Competitiveness and Consumer-Centric Innovation

The European soft drinks sector, with its extensive network of over 500 production units and reliance on European farm produce, is vital for the economic competitiveness of the region. Over 85% of its ingredients are obtained from local farmers, while 95% of its products are made within Europe, allowing the industry to significantly contribute to local economies while maintaining close ties with consumers.

Leading the charge in this new EU legislative term is Andrew McMillin, recently appointed President of UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe and President of Western Europe Operations at The Coca-Cola Company. In a recent interview with Euronews, McMillin outlined his primary objective: ensuring that the sector remains a powerhouse of innovation and economic value.

Innovation and Efficient Regulation as Pillars of Growth

McMillin stressed that innovation is critical for the industry’s future, enabling companies to offer a wider array of healthier options, such as beverages with reduced or no sugar content. In parallel, he underscored the sector’s commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives by focusing on recycling and developing alternatives like beverage dispensers that do not require the use of packaging.

According to McMillin, regulatory modernization is just as essential. He voiced his support for the EU’s drive to eliminate barriers that stifle innovation, such as the outdated law that restricts the addition of low or no-calorie sweeteners unless a minimum 30% energy value reduction is achieved. He emphasized that removing such obstacles would better align with public health goals and consumer expectations.

Collaborating for a Healthier and More Competitive Food System

UNESDA’s cooperative approach with policymakers continues to be a cornerstone of the sector’s strategy. McMillin lauded initiatives such as the EU Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices, describing it as a true catalyst for reform toward healthier consumption patterns.

He also welcomed the European Commission’s move to gather updated data on consumer dietary habits through the Food Dialogues as part of its Vision for Agriculture and Food. McMillin stressed that future policies must be grounded in solid scientific evidence and designed to empower consumers while supporting industry innovation.

A Strong Legacy of Voluntary Action

The European soft drinks sector has demonstrated a proactive stance, achieving a 33.9% overall sugar reduction since 2000 without waiting for legislative mandates. This track record, McMillin noted, shows the industry’s serious commitment to providing healthier options and a more sustainable food system.

Sector Snapshot

Looking Ahead

With innovation at its core and a clear call for regulatory reforms, the European soft drinks sector is poised to continue driving economic growth while responding to evolving consumer demands for healthier products. McMillin expressed confidence that through collaboration and proactive initiatives, the industry can foster a competitive, sustainable, and consumer-focused future.