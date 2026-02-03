Nvidia Shares Steady Amid OpenAI Chip Reports

Key Moments

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded just above unchanged in after-hours trading on Tuesday following a 2.9% drop during the regular session.

Reuters reported that OpenAI has been dissatisfied with some of Nvidia’s newest AI chips and started seeking other suppliers last year, particularly for inference workloads.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company will “absolutely” participate in OpenAI’s current funding round, but not at the previously reported investment level of up to $100 billion.

Market Reaction to OpenAI Chip Report

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were little changed in late Tuesday trading, hovering just above the flatline, after falling 2.9% during the regular session. The move followed a Reuters report that OpenAI has expressed dissatisfaction with some of Nvidia’s latest artificial intelligence chips and has been actively pursuing alternatives.

The report indicated that OpenAI began evaluating other chip suppliers last year, with a particular focus on processors for AI inference – the stage where models such as ChatGPT deliver responses to users. While Nvidia continues to hold a leading position in hardware used to train large AI models, inference workloads have emerged as a fresh area of competition within the semiconductor sector.

Shift in AI Chip Dynamics and Customer Relationships

The suggestion that OpenAI is exploring non-Nvidia options for certain AI tasks underscores evolving dynamics in the AI chip market. Any move by a high-profile AI player to diversify its chip providers could introduce new pressures on Nvidia’s relationships with major customers.

This development also arrives at a sensitive moment for the two companies, which have reportedly been engaged in discussions over potential investments. Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia’s stock had already come under pressure after a Wall Street Journal report said talks for Nvidia to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI had collapsed.

Nvidia’s Investment Stance on OpenAI

Following those reports, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed the situation, emphasizing that the company still plans to take part in OpenAI’s ongoing funding efforts. He stated that Nvidia would “absolutely” be involved in the current round, while making clear that any commitment would be “nothing like” the previously cited $100 billion amount.

Analyst Perspective on Sentiment Risk

The latest headlines have drawn attention to potential risks around Nvidia’s concentration in large AI customers. Mizuho analyst Daniel O’Regan commented on the day’s share price weakness, saying, “I think the story hurts sentiment around a key customer of [Nvidia] in [OpenAI].”

Summary of Key Data Points