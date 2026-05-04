GBP/INR Holds Near Highs as Oil Weighs on Rupee

Key Moments

GBP/INR finished Friday close to 128.85 after rising from the mid-127s and briefly trading above 129.00.

Indian Rupee weakness tracked higher crude prices, which heightened inflation and trade deficit concerns.

Exchange Rates UK Research projected GBP/INR to fluctuate within a 126.50–130.00 range in the near term.

Weekly Performance Overview

The Pound to Rupee (GBP/INR) currency pair ended Friday around 128.85, hovering near recent peaks as a firm British Pound met ongoing softness in the Indian Rupee.

Over the course of the week, GBP/INR preserved an upward bias, moving from the mid-127 area and briefly breaking above 129.00 before consolidating near its closing level.

Cross-Market Snapshot

Alongside the Pound-Rupee moves, major currency pairs traded as follows:

Pair Rate Change Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD) 1.35422 -0.28% Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) 1.17002 -0.22% Dollar to Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) 157.1515 +0.15%

Sterling Underpinned By Inflation Concerns

Pound Sterling stayed broadly supported. Recent UK economic data, together with the Bank of England’s latest projections, continued to signal ongoing inflation pressures. Policymakers have cautioned that energy costs will push inflation higher later in the year, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy will remain relatively tight.

Even so, the advance in Sterling was steady rather than sharp, as investors weighed the risk that rising energy costs could increasingly constrain growth. This balance kept gains in check despite the underlying support from inflation dynamics and policy expectations.

Rupee Pressured By Oil and External Risks

The Indian Rupee, in contrast, stayed under strain. Movements in oil prices remained the key driver, with India’s heavy dependence on imported energy leaving the currency sensitive to crude market swings.

Higher oil prices elevate inflation risks and can widen the trade deficit, both of which tend to be negative for the Rupee. Banking sector commentary from ING and MUFG noted that emerging market currencies closely linked to oil remain vulnerable when geopolitical risks increase.

With Sterling broadly firm and the Rupee constrained by these external factors, the GBP/INR pair traded close to its recent cycle highs.

Near-Term Drivers: Data, Central Banks, and Oil

For the Pound, the upcoming calendar is relatively light but still meaningful. A UK bank holiday has closed the domestic market today, limiting liquidity at the start of the week.

Key UK releases scheduled include the Final UK Services PMI on Wednesday and the Construction PMI on Thursday. In addition, speeches from Bank of England policymakers are due on Thursday and Friday, and markets will monitor these closely for any adjustment in messaging around the persistence of inflation and the policy outlook.

For the Indian Rupee, there are no major domestic data releases slated for this week. As a result, the currency is expected to be guided mainly by external developments.

Global Events Shaping INR Outlook

Oil prices are set to remain the primary influence on INR, alongside global risk sentiment and key US economic indicators. Major US data in focus include:

ISM Services PMI on Tuesday

ADP employment figures on Wednesday

Weekly jobless claims on Thursday

US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, which is anticipated to be pivotal for broader market direction

Stronger US data combined with higher oil prices would likely exert additional downward pressure on the Rupee. Conversely, any moderation in crude prices or improvement in global risk appetite could help ease the strain.

GBP/INR Trading Range Expectations

If oil prices stay high and global sentiment deteriorates, GBP/INR has scope to move toward 130.00. Alternatively, a pullback or stabilization in crude prices, combined with better risk sentiment, could see the pair drift lower toward 126.50.

In the short term, Exchange Rates UK Research forecast that the Pound to Rupee exchange rate will trade within the 126.50–130.00 band.