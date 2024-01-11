SAIC wins $156 million IT service contract from USARC

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) said on Thursday that it had been awarded a $156 million contract to provide system support to the US Army Reserve Command (USARC) through their United States Army Reserve Command Information Technology Support Services (USARC ITSS II) agreement.

Under the terms of the contract, SAIC is to support USARC’s mission by consolidating enterprise IT services at a global scale via standardized, responsive and cost-effective solutions.

The USARC ITSS II program will be managed out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and will provide a vast range of IT services for over 65,000 users across more than 700 locations – mostly in the United States.

“SAIC has a decades-long history of partnering with the U.S. Army Reserve to advance their mission,” Josh Jackson, Senior Vice President, Army Business Group at SAIC, said in a press release.

“We are proud to support their program modernization with innovative, cost-effective and mission-oriented managed information technology services,” Jackson added.