France’s consumer sentiment weakens in April

Consumer sentiment in France was a bit weaker in April over the prior month, data by INSEE showed.

The consumer confidence indicator for France came in at a reading of 89.65 in April, down from 91.02 in March and also below market consensus of 92.

The latest figure remained below the long-term average of 100.

In April, French consumers were more pessimistic about the outlook for the standard of living (-48 compared to -42 in March) and about their financial state (-12 compared to -9 in March).

Conversely, the share of consumers who believed it was an appropriate time for major purchases increased (-33 compared to -34 in March), while unemployment prospects were lower (21 compared to 22 in March).

The EUR/USD currency pair settled 0.36% lower at 1.0691 on Friday. For the week, the major currency pair edged up 0.36%, while extending the gain from the prior week.