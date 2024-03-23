Chemours appoints President and Chief Executive Officer

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) said on Friday that it had appointed Denise Dignam, its current Interim Chief Executive Officer, to the roles of President, CEO and a member of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Dignam has more than 35 years of experience within the chemical industry, where she has assumed senior roles in business and operations, sales and marketing, commercialization as well as supply chain.

”Denise has the full support of the Board, and we are pleased to have an experienced and capable executive who is so highly regarded inside and outside Chemours for her track record leading the APM and TT business segments. Denise is a high-caliber leader who has the experience and capability to build value for shareholders while upholding our core values and serving our valued customers,” Dawn Farrell, Chair of the Board of Directors, said in a press release.

”Chemours is defined by its leading chemistries, the customer applications that our chemistries enable, our manufacturing capabilities, and as importantly, our people and core values. Looking ahead I will be focused on strengthening our portfolio with high-value and emerging growth opportunities, and ensuring we are operating as efficiently, effectively, and safely as possible. I am committed to continuing to lead with transparency as we do the hard work required to keep building our businesses for today and into the future,” Denise Dignam commented.

Stock Performance

The shares of The Chemours Company closed 2.20% ($0.60) higher at $27.86 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.135 billion.

The shares of The Chemours Company went up 3.00% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 11.67% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 6 surveyed investment analysts had rated The Chemours Co’s stock as “Hold”, while 2 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $30.00, which translates into a 7.68% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $40.00.