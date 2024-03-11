Alliant Energy Corp appoints Christie Raymond to Board

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had appointed Christie Raymond as a new independent director, effective April 1st.

Raymond has over three decades of experience in marketing, data analytics, new and traditional media, operations, strategic planning, customer satisfaction and several other critical business areas of focus essential to the energy industry.

At present, she assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Kohl’s.

”We are excited to welcome Christie to Alliant Energy’s Board of Directors. Her addition brings a wealth of expertise in customer insights, analytics and engagement. Ultimately, this extensive knowledge will significantly assist us in advancing the customer experience as we deliver on our Purpose-driven strategy,” John Larsen, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, said in a press release.

”Alliant Energy is an innovative company with a deep sense of purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities. I am confident that my extensive experience with organizations boasting exceptional consumer brands will bring value in navigating the ever-changing and dynamic energy industry to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers,” Christie Raymond said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Alliant Energy Corp closed 0.57% ($0.28) higher at $49.34 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $12.636 billion.

The shares of Alliant Energy Corp went down 7.08% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 3.82% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 4 out of 6 surveyed investment analysts had rated Alliant Energy Corp’s stock as “Hold”, while 2 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $53.50, which translates into an 8.43% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $57.00.