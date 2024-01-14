Green Mining Innovation appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Green Mining Innovation said on Friday that it had appointed Luc Dubé as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15th.

Dubé is to succeed Daniel Bélisle, who stepped down from the CFO role on December 31st, and will remain as an adviser.

Meanwhile, Pierro Chicoine, the company’s current Chief Compliance Officer, has been acting as interim CFO since December 31st.

Luc Dubé has vast experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant and Auditor, particularly at companies operating within the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Dubé played a key role in the establishment of Brunet Roy & Dubé, a company where he was a partner for 28 years.