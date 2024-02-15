Motorola Solutions agrees to acquire UK’s Silent Sentinel

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) said on Wednesday that it had acquired Silent Sentinel, a UK-based provider of specialized, long-range cameras.

However, financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Designed to function in the harshest conditions, Silent Sentinel’s rugged, thermal cameras offer clear visibility in the complex and extreme environments associated with military, aviation, maritime and critical infrastructure.

“Long-range cameras enable advanced insights that can protect individuals and infrastructure. With Silent Sentinel, we’re broadening our video security portfolio to help secure and support essential operations and industries around the world,” Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Motorola Solutions, said in a press release.

“On behalf of the Silent Sentinel team, we’re excited to join Motorola Solutions. We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ industry-leading portfolio, offering advanced video security solutions that support our customers in the most challenging environments,” Paul Elsey, managing director of Silent Sentinel, commented.