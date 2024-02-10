Marcus & Millichap announces semi-annual dividend of $0.25

Marcus & Millichap Inc, a commercial real estate brokerage firm with a focus on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.25 per share.

The dividend will be paid on April 5th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) closed 1.80% ($0.68) higher at $38.41 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.474 billion.

The shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) have retreated 12.06% so far this year, following a 26.79% gain in 2023.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least one Wall Street analyst offering 12-month price targets for Marcus & Millichap Inc’s stock had rated the latter as “Sell”. The median price target on the company’s stock stands at $20.00, which translates into a 47.93% downside compared to Friday’s closing price.