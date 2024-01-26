Jacobs Engineering increases dividend to $0.29

The Board of Directors of Jacobs Engineering announced a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.29 per share.

It represents an increase of 11.5% compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The dividend will be paid on March 22nd 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23rd 2024, the company said.

The shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) closed 1.21% ($1.62) higher at $135.71 in New York on Thursday, as they registered their best daily performance since January 9th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $17.142 billion.

The shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc went up 8.10% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The shares have risen 4.55% so far this year.