HilleVax appoints new Chief Operating Officer

HilleVax Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on development and commercialization of novel vaccines, said on Thursday that it had appointed Sean McLoughlin as Chief Operating Officer.

McLoughlin has three decades of commercial and operational experience in vaccines – most recently, as the Global Vaccine Commercialization Lead, RSV at GSK.

In relation with the appointment, co-founder and current Chief Operating Officer, Aditya Kohli, will remain a full-time executive with HilleVax as Chief Business Officer.

”We are excited to welcome Sean to HilleVax’s executive team as we continue to progress NEST-IN1, our Phase 2b clinical trial of HIL-214 for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis,” Rob Hershberg, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HilleVax Inc, said in a press release.

”Sean’s deep experience in developing and launching vaccines will be instrumental to HilleVax as we advance HIL-214 towards commercialization,” the CEO added.

”I am thrilled to join HilleVax at such an exciting time and look forward to supporting the progress of HIL-214 as the potential first approved vaccine for norovirus infection. I have greatly enjoyed and appreciated my many years at GSK and am excited about bringing my experience to HilleVax to help address the unmet need associated with norovirus infections worldwide,” Sean McLoughlin commented.