Vuzix acquires Moviynt, a SAP software solution provider

Vuzix Corp, a supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality technology, said on Tuesday that it had acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications.

At present, Moviynt’s SAP-based ERP mobility software solution is deployed in a number of customer sites and is undergoing proof of concept evaluations at several new warehousing sites in the United States and Europe.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive with a low six figure revenue contribution forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moviynt is a boutique specialized software company established in 2018. It has developed a logistics mobility software platform, Mobilium, which eliminates traditional middleware and is also device agnostic.

Mobilium is able to support multiple ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices such as Vuzix smart glasses, handheld devices such as Zebra scanners and mobile phone-based systems.

Moviynt’s core technology and architecture are comprised of a certified SAP gateway module, IOS and Android client and mobile apps that run on a variety of handhelds and wearables.

“The acquisition of Moviynt bolsters Vuzix’ portfolio of product offerings to now include a software solutions platform that can be integrated with other smart devices for warehousing and logistics, and one that we believe can be leveraged and adopted by end customers and ISVs/partners alike,” Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vuzix, said in a press release.

“Because the underlying technology and architecture of the solution does not contain any middleware, we believe the Moviynt platform could be a key enabler for Vuzix partners to enhance the adoption of mobility technology and wearables such as smart glasses. Our initial go to market strategy will be to expand the addressable market with targeted customer opportunities and to work closely with our key ISVs/partners to drive adoption of wearables and reach within warehousing and logistics,” the CEO added.