General Dynamics appoints new Chief Financial Officer

General Dynamics Corp said on Friday that it had appointed Kim Kuryea as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective February 15th.

Currently, Kuryea serves as senior vice president of human resources and administration at the company.

“Kim is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of varied financial experience with the company including CFO of one of the company’s business units, head of the company’s internal audit function and the company’s controller,” Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic said in a press release.

Kuryea is to succeed Jason Aiken, who at present assumes the joint role of Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president of technologies.

Aiken will shift his focus entirely to the operating duties of the technologies group, General Dynamics said.

The shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) closed 0.89% ($2.28) lower at $253.90 in New York on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous three market sessions.

The US defense contractor’s total market cap now stands at $69.289 billion.

The shares of General Dynamics Corporation went up 4.66% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).