Dollarama appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Discount store operator Dollarama announced on Friday that Patrick Bui had been named as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Bui is to succeed J.P. Towner, who has served as the company’s finance chief since March 2021.

The appointment will come into effect on December 18th, Dollarama said.

At present, Patrick Bui serves as Chief Financial Officer of Canadian airline operator Transat AT. He is expected to step down from that role on December 15th.

Previously, Bui has been investment banker and adviser at RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of renewable energy producer Kruger Energy.

The shares of Dollarama Inc (DOL) closed 0.10% (CAD 0.09) higher at CAD 94.11 in Toronto on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The discount store operator’s total market cap now stands at CAD 26.602 billion.

The shares of Dollarama Inc have risen 18.84% so far this year, following another 25.08% gain in 2022.