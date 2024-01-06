The China State Administration for Market Regulation said on Friday that Tesla Inc would recall 1.62 million vehicles in China.

The vehicles can be remotely upgraded by the US auto maker, the market regulator said.

Tesla will release an over-the-air software update that will affect 1.61 million vehicles.

The latter include imported Model S and Model X cars and the China-produced Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made between 2014 and 2023 to avoid misuse of the Autosteer function.

The US company will also upgrade the software on 7,538 Model S and Model X cars to resolve the issue of doors that could unlock in crashes.

The recall in China comes after two Tesla recalls in the United States in December.

The shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) closed 0.18% ($0.44) lower at $237.49 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous five trading sessions.

The electric vehicle maker’s total market cap now stands at $754.962 billion.

The shares of Tesla Inc went up 101.72% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).