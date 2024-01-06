Apollo Silver’s CEO Tom Peregoodoff to retire

Apollo Silver Corp said on Friday that its Board of Directors had accepted a notice of retirement from Tom Peregoodoff, currently President and Chief Executive Officer.

The effective date of Peregoodoff’s retirement as an executive is June 30th 2024.

A succession process has been initiated, Apollo Silver said.

“Tom has played a critical role in the development of Apollo Silver from the acquisition of our Calico Project through the advancement of the project to where it now sits as one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the USA. I speak on behalf of the entire board and team in saying we look forward to continuing to work with Tom during this transition and in offering our best wishes to him when he starts the next chapter of his life,” Apollo Silver Corp’s Chairman of the Board, Andew Bowering, said in a press release.

“During the transition, the board will focus on identifying candidates with the background and experience that will continue to advance Calico and grow Apollo. We continue to believe that Apollo provides a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking for exposure to responsibly sourced silver development opportunities,” Bowering added.

“I could not be prouder of the work we have been able to accomplish since we started in 2021. Calico and Apollo are very well placed to benefit from strengthening market conditions and during the transition I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to look for opportunities to add value to Apollo,” Tom Peregoodoff said.