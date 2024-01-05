Nikola Corp produces 42 hydrogen fuel cell EVs in 2023

Nikola Corporation, via the HYLA brand, produced 42 and wholesaled 35 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in the United States and Canada for the entire 2023, the company said on Thursday.

Of the 7 trucks produced but not wholesaled, 3 are being used in an extended field test with a fleet partner, 2 are in continued validation and engineering and 2 are being used for service training.

“What an effort by our dedicated and passionate team, to create – and deliver – what we believe is the only U.S. designed and assembled Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck on the road today,” Steve Girsky, Nikola Corp’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“Our pioneering spirit is what made it possible to wholesale these 35 trucks to our dealers for customers in the U.S. and Canada. We thank our employees, customers and partners for this achievement, and look forward to delivering more trucks in 2024,” the CEO added.

The FCEV is capable of achieving a range of up to 500 miles and features an estimated fueling time of about 20 minutes.

Manufactured in Coolidge, Arizona, the FCEV began serial production on July 31st 2023, while the commercial launch was on September 28th.