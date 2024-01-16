Westport appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, a provider of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation industry, said on Tuesday that it had appointed Dan Sceli as its next Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors.

Dan Sceli will assume the CEO role from Tony Guglielmin, who has served as Interim CEO during the transition period.

Most recently, Sceli was board member and CEO of Cadillac Products Automotive Company.

Before that, he spent 12 years serving as Chief Executive Officer at Peterson American Corporation.

Sceli began his career at The Woodbridge Group, where he advanced to become a member of the core management team.

“Dan is an entrepreneurial leader. His experience building strategy and driving change and transformation in the automotive and manufacturing sectors along with his insight into the global OEM market position him as the optimal candidate to lead Westport’s next stage of growth. His distinctive leadership approach, coupled with a proven track record in executing against a vision, strategic planning and operational excellence will position Westport to generate value for all stakeholders. The Board and I enthusiastically welcome Dan as our new CEO,” Dan Hancock, Chairman of Westport’s Board of Directors, said in a press release.

“I am privileged to join the Westport family as we navigate towards a future of strategic growth, operational excellence, and sustained value creation. Our focus on innovation while maintaining financial prudence aims to unlock opportunities and deliver strong returns as we continue to accelerate decarbonization by providing our customers with sustainable and affordable transportation solutions that address the global climate crisis,” Dan Sceli commented.