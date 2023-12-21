Mawson signs new customer co-location agreement

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure firm, said this week it had signed a new customer co-location agreement with Krypton Technologies LLC.

Under the agreement, Mawson will provide Krypton with co-location services for 1,764 miners or about 6 MW at Mawson’s Midland, Pennsylvania sites.

The initial term of the agreement is for 12 months, while the parties can extend it, if mutually agreed upon.

“We are extremely pleased to sign and welcome another co-location customer, which we expect to contribute further to the growth of our co-location business next year. We are excited about the recent successes in our co-location business combined with the growth we have driven in our self-mining business, along with our increased capabilities in our energy management business, as we look to 2024 ahead,” Rahul Mewawalla, Mawson’s Chief Executive Officer and President, said in a press release.

“We were impressed with the Mawson facilities and organization, and are looking forward to being a customer of Mawson’s co-location business and their platform capabilities. We are looking forward to working with Mawson on a deployment by year-end and potentially extending our relationship further,” David Huang, Managing Partner of Krypton Technologies, commented.