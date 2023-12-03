Provident Financial announces new CFO appointment

Provident Financial Holdings Inc, the holding company of Provident Savings Bank F.S.B., said on Friday that it had appointed Tam Nguyen as its next Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 2nd 2024.

Nguyen is to succeed Donavon Ternes, who will assume the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer on the same date.

Currently, Nguyen serves as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of Provident Savings Bank, roles she assumed in September 2022.

Tam Nguyen is a Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Global Management Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

She holds a Master Degree of Business Administration from California State University, San Marcos.

“I am pleased to announce Tam’s promotion today and have been monitoring her performance through the years as she has assumed ever increasing duties and responsibilities. The Board of Directors and I are convinced that she is ready to take the next step and join the senior management team at Provident. We take great pride in the fact that we are developing the future leaders of the Company from within. Tam, together with her colleagues, will continue our community banking focus which is conservative and easily understood, and has served our local customers and communities very well for many years,” Craig Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Provident Savings Bank, said in a press release.