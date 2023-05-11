Boeing Co said this week it had been awarded a $216.035 million modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8526-21-D-0001 for C-17 Globemaster landing gear spares management services.

The contract focuses on Foreign Military Sales to the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, NATO Airlift Management Program Office, India, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates as well as Qatar.

Work under the contract will be performed mostly in Long Beach, California, and is slated to be completed by September 30th 2024.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) closed 0.52% ($1.04) lower at $200.84 in New York on Wednesday, while reversing a gain from the previous trading session.

The plane maker’s total market cap now stands at $120.824 billion.

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) went down 5.38% in 2022, compared with a 19.44% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 5.43% so far this year.