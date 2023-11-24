Plaza Retail REIT appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Plaza Retail REIT said on Thursday that it had appointed Jason Parravano as its next Chief Operating Officer, effective January 8th 2024.

Previously, Parravano served as Chief Financial Officer of the asset management business of the Walter Group.

Before that, he spent 8 years at Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and was responsible for the complete oversight of day-to-day management of the company as well as its strategy execution.

“On behalf of the board and the entire team, we are pleased to welcome Jason Parravano as COO,” Michael Zakuta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plaza Retail REIT, said in a press release.

“His leadership skills, experience in commercial real estate and in the financial industry, make Jason a great fit for this role. We look forward to working with him in continuing to advance the REIT’s strategic objectives and driving growth for many years to come,” the CEO added.