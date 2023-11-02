PayPal appoints new Chief Technology Officer

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it had appointed Archie Deskus as its next Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, she will oversee the company’s global technology, engineering and information organizations.

Deskus has been Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of PayPal since March 2022.

Prior to joining PayPal, Deskus was Senior Vice President and CIO at Intel.

And, before that, she served as Senior Vice President and CIO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Previously, she was in CIO roles at Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex and United Technologies.

“PayPal has a significant opportunity to further evolve to operate as a platform company that builds company-wide capabilities, accelerates at scale, and drives efficiencies across the company. Fully unlocking this will accelerate innovation and improve our ability to seamlessly delight our customers end-to-end,” Alex Chriss, President and Chief Executive Officer of PayPal, said in a press release.

“Archie has a strong track record of delivering exceptional results that drive business growth, transformation, and innovation. Bringing our technology, engineering and information teams together under Archie’s leadership will foster enhanced accountability, collaboration, accelerate innovation, and fortify the efficiency of our operations,” the CEO added.