Hyundai Motor America said it had achieved a key milestone by selling its 15 millionth vehicle in the United States.

The vehicle was a Tucson, sold at West Herr Hyundai in Williamsville, New York, to Wende and James Tuskes, the company said.

“I can’t think of a better way to conclude 2022 than by celebrating the sale of our 15 millionth Hyundai vehicle in the United States,” Randy Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor America, said in a press release.

“Over the past 36 years, Hyundai has grown its product portfolio, its manufacturing footprint in America, and its market share, becoming the fifth-highest selling brand this year. We are excited to see more growth in 2023 and beyond – particularly as we continue to expand our electric vehicle product line and manufacturing,” Parker added.

The auto maker entered the US market in 1986 with only one vehicle model – the subcompact Excel.

“Achieving 15 million vehicle sales is no small feat, and we are thrilled that the Hyundai customer was right here in Williamsville, New York,” Scott Bieler, President of West Herr Automotive Group, said.

“We are proud to take this opportunity to recognize our customers and our community, and I can’t think of a better time to be a part of the Hyundai family.”