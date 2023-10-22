CVS to stop selling certain cold, cough products with phenylephrine

Pharmacy chain CVS Health said this week it would remove from its shelves particular oral cough and cold products with phenylephrine as the sole active ingredient.

In September, a panel of advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration refused to support the effectiveness of oral over-the-counter medicines that contain phenylephrine.

The US health regulator is yet to remove phenylephrine from its list of ingredients for over-the-counter use, as it intends to seek public opinion before a decision is made.

“Other oral cough and cold products will continue to be offered to meet consumer needs,” the US pharmacy chain said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

The shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS) closed 2.21% ($1.56) lower at $69.05 in New York on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $88.688 billion.

The shares of CVS Health Corp have retreated 25.90% so far this year, following another 9.66% loss in 2022.