Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   XPeng delivers 20,115 EVs in December, a new monthly record

XPeng delivers 20,115 EVs in December, a new monthly record

January 2, 2024 11:21 am

Chinese smart electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc said on Monday that it had delivered 20,115 Smart EVs in December.

The figure marked a new record for monthly deliveries and also represented a 78% surge over December 2022.

For the entire fourth quarter, XPeng Inc’s total vehicle deliveries rose to 60,158, thus, surpassing the mark of 60,000 quarterly deliveries for the first time.

This also marked an eye-watering 171% surge compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Last year, the company’s total vehicle deliveries climbed to 141,601 units, or a 17% increase compared to 2022.

As of December 31st, the EV maker’s total cumulative deliveries stood at 400,311 units.

In late December 2023, XPeng deployed its XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to clients in 27 more cities via an Over-the-Air update.

Newly added cities include Tianjin, Chengdu, Xi’an, Wuhan and Changsha, which expanded XNGP’s coverage that does not rely on HD maps to a total of 52 Chinese cities.

In early 2024, XNGP ADAS will be available in a total of 200 Chinese cities, XPeng Inc said.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News